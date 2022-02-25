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All that Gold
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21 views • February 25, 2022
Soprano Claire Stadtmueller sings the aria from Gian Carlo Menotti's "Amahl and the Night Visitors." The images depict the disparity between people delighting in the simple things of life and the extreme wealth held by a few, which has grown even greater as Covid mandates destroyed small businesses. Claire has performed major works at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, etc., and has been denied access to the stage because of Covid mandates. www.BravaSoprano.com
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