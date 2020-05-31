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Bizarre Weather Phenomenon May 2020 (986)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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80 views • May 31, 2020
May 2020 will be a month to remember and climate extremes are no exception. Cold and snow records shattered across the globe which indicate a reduction in growing season length. This happened during the Maunder Minimum in the 1600s and as the GSM intensifies today, we should expect crop yield reductions and sky high food prices.

Let me know what you think about the information presented, does it show a trend?

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#snow #climateextremes #gold #hyperinflation #foodprices #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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*** Today's Story Links ***
Aussie Ag. Planting of summer crops is largely complete and planted area is estimated to have decreased by 66% in 2019–20 to 357,000 hectares.
Source: https://www.agriculture.gov.au/abares...
https://www.agriculture.gov.au/abares...
Chainlink gets world’s first hybrid blockchain oracle integration https://www.finder.com.au/chainlink-g...
Turkey frost map https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EYoWR64Xg...
CENTRAL PARK TIES ITS LATEST SNOWFALL EVER + HUNDREDS MORE ALL-TIME COLD RECORDS TUMBLE ACROSS NORTH AMERICA https://electroverse.net/central-park...
Jellyfish Sprites https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/126481...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EY3gzRfVc...
Jellyfish sprites above storms https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2019/...
https://electroverse.net/spotless-day...
PARTS OF UK AND US SUFFER THEIR LOWEST MAY TEMPERATURES ON RECORD https://electroverse.net/parts-of-bot...
THE STATE OF QUEENSLAND JUST AVERAGED ITS COLDEST MAY DAY ON RECORD https://electroverse.net/the-state-of...
CALGARY TIES ITS LONGEST STREAK BELOW 20C (68F) IN RECORDED HISTORY https://electroverse.net/calgary-ties...
PARTS OF UK AND US SUFFER THEIR LOWEST MAY TEMPERATURES ON RECORD https://electroverse.net/parts-of-bot...
Record late May snowfall hits Idaho Falls, U.S. https://watchers.news/2020/05/25/reco...
Turkey's eastern provinces hit by disruptive snowstorm and strong winds https://watchers.news/2020/05/26/turk...
Flash floods UAE https://www.sott.net/article/435325-F...
Desert flash floods https://youtu.be/IAMp1ax0dHA
Blanket of snow covers northern Greece in late May https://www.sott.net/article/435211-B...
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*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
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Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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