Protestors, Whistleblowers & Dissidents Cooked By Radio Waves

Stew Peters Show





Almost EVERYONE in America has a microwave in their HOMES, but what if microwaves were used to HURT us outside of our homes?





Amy Hole joins to talk about the 5G radio waves that are used by the government via lasers and microwave cannons to inflict biological warfare on the masses!





Our bodies need to be protected, and we need to do whatever it takes to do so!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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