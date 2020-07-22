WHO Cares What Celebrities Think - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37227
WHO cares what celebrities think? WHO cares, that's who! Or, more to the point, WHO wants you to care what they think. Join James for this week's #PropagandaWatch as he peels back the layers on the WHO's "celebrity influencer" propaganda campaign.
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