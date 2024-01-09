Create New Account
The Plastic Palate, EU Regulators Allow Plastic in Our Food
The Frontline
Published a day ago

I dunno about you, but the only plastic I want in my food is a spoon. Anything else is just not welcome… However, the regulators feel that certain levels are indeed acceptable. How do you feel about that? We obviously don’t need to tell you, it ain’t healthy, not one little bit.

Keywords
healthnewsimmune systemfoodeumushroomsthe frontline armyplastic in food

