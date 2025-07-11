© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just a reminder of the crimes against our vulnerable elderly we are trying to expose and get justice for. No wonder so many in power are now seeking to legalise assisted dying. They have been doing it for many years and now it has been exposed to the people with the evidence despite the Liverpool care pathway being abolished in 2014.