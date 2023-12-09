My TURMERIC is OFF AND RACING this spring planting season in Perth 2023 MVI_6661

I have a much-reduced turmeric planting this season, compared to recent years past. Some pots I planted Aloe vera into about 3 years back, which had turmeric rhizomes in them, either missed in my harvesting, or not harvested that season, and which grew again. They are providing welcome summer shade to the aloes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.