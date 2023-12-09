Create New Account
My TURMERIC is OFF AND RACING this spring planting season in Perth 2023 MVI_6661
EK the Urban Yeti
55 views
Published 19 hours ago

I have a much-reduced turmeric planting this season, compared to recent years past. Some pots I planted Aloe vera into about 3 years back, which had turmeric rhizomes in them, either missed in my harvesting, or not harvested that season, and which grew again. They are providing welcome summer shade to the aloes.

Keywords
gardengarlicgingerturmericlemonpotatoespermaculturehomeonionsweedslawnparsleyaloe verachicorysweet potatoesfennelmulchbamboocompostmulleinpawpawchickweedhumussunflowersmadeira vine

