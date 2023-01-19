Create New Account
Was the Department of Defense Behind Covid-19 Plandemic and Why? - Atty. Thomas Renz
(Jan 18, 2023) "This was the greatest experiment in human history. They used the population as a test subject. They wanted to figure out what they needed to do to get these gene therapy and gene editing techniques mastered... This whole show, everything about this was run through DoD. These are the bad guys pulling the strings." 


Brannon Howse: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/was-department-defense-behind-covid-19-plandemic-and-why


Attorney Tom Renz: https://renz-law.com/

