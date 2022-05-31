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The True Dangers of mRNA Lipid Nanoparticles in the Vaccine
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12452 views • May 31, 2022
This information is the truth and everyone who has been vaccinated needs to hear it.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. The Epoch Times interview - Dr. Richard Urso ~ The Explosion of Cancer and Latent Disease After Vaccination
https://rumble.com/v15oqc7-dr.-richard-urso-the-explosion-of-cancer-and-latent-disease-from-the-vaccin.html
2. Clay Clark on Info Wars talking about how the CEO of Pfizer says they want to put mRNA tech in every vaccine.
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62952fd8da319d30b95bc068
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. The Epoch Times interview - Dr. Richard Urso ~ The Explosion of Cancer and Latent Disease After Vaccination
https://rumble.com/v15oqc7-dr.-richard-urso-the-explosion-of-cancer-and-latent-disease-from-the-vaccin.html
2. Clay Clark on Info Wars talking about how the CEO of Pfizer says they want to put mRNA tech in every vaccine.
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62952fd8da319d30b95bc068
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