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7/23/2021 -- Large M6.7 Earthquakes bouncing back and forth across Pacific..!
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351 views • July 23, 2021
This is the 2nd M6.7 in the past 48 hours, the first being in Panama Central America on the other side of the Pacific.
A seismic tennis match is taking place, and we're not nearly done yet.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
A seismic tennis match is taking place, and we're not nearly done yet.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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