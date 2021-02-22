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YEAR ONE (2021) Themes | Exercises in Determination and Discernment to Survive the ARYAN Faction War
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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20 views • February 22, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin

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◄Originally posted on 1/13/2021 to Patreon►

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d

Resources -

Ken Wheeler Video: https://youtu.be/Q5ObrLSuG48

Clif High Blog: https://www.halfpasthuman.com/

Moderna Whitepaper: https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/RNA_Vaccines_White_Paper_Moderna_050317_v8_4.pdf

Nature mRNA Article: https://www.nature.com/articles/nrd.2017.243

Science Magazine mRNA Abstract: https://science.sciencemag.org/content/370/6520/1022.abstract

AstraZeneca Vaccine: https://www.prevention.com/health/a35118263/astrazeneca-vs-pfizer-vs-moderna-covid-19-vaccine/

Swordfish Movie Clip: https://youtu.be/hiHZWeeoEUg

Penny Kelly Video: https://youtu.be/ZpQeC0CtV5U

Robert Sepehr Videos: https://youtu.be/kp6H0VSvi9Y | https://youtu.be/ofWhszoC4F8

Joseph Farrell Video: https://youtu.be/fmDcd7rWyIo

Articles of Confederation v Constitution: http://faculty.polytechnic.org/gfeldmeth/chart.art.html

Superbowl LV Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Bowl_LV
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financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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