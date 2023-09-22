Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
09-22-2023 Accountability Part 15 The Head of Woman Is The Man Part 2
channel image
mylivingbranch
28 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
3 views
Published Yesterday

Man was Created FIRST Genesis 2:7  And יהוה  Elohim formed the man out of dust from the ground, and breathed into his nostrils breath of lives. And the man became a living being. 8  And יהוה  Elohim planted a garden in Ěḏen, to the east, and there He put the man whom He had formed. Genesis 2:15  And יהוה Elohim took the man and put him in the garden of Ěḏen to work it and to guard it. Man was given the Commandment FIRST Genesis 2:16  And יהוה  Elohim commanded the man, saying, “Eat of every tree of the garden, 17  but do not eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for in the day that you eat of it you shall certainly die.” Search for a Help Mate Genesis 2:18  And יהוה  Elohim said, “It is not good for the man to be alone, I am going to make a helper for him, as his counterpart.”

Keywords
man created firstwoman created secondman purpose functionwoman purpose function

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket