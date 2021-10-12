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MAAP Real at the US Mexican Border Oct 10th 2021.
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190 views • October 12, 2021
MAAP Real Talk Show. Summary from the Host at the US n Mexican Border. San Luis, Yuma Arizona. Little conversation between George & Danny from the Candidate Governor Bryan Masche's team, in-addition we have few clips you might want to watch.
MAAP Real Talk Show. At the Mexican US Border.
San Luis is a city in Yuma County Arizona United States the population 25,505 at the 2010 census it’s part of the Yuma metropolitan statistics all area.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW With Bryan Masche Candidate for Governor and his team Debbie and Danny.
Copyrights 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
MAAP Real Talk Show. At the Mexican US Border.
San Luis is a city in Yuma County Arizona United States the population 25,505 at the 2010 census it’s part of the Yuma metropolitan statistics all area.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW With Bryan Masche Candidate for Governor and his team Debbie and Danny.
Copyrights 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
Keywords
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