Culture War | Three Year Old Boy Raised As Girl By “Non-Binary” Mother | Father Battling For Custody | Guest: Harrison Tinsley

Harrison Tinsley joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast today to share the fight of his life as he is trying to save his three year old son, Sawyer, from the transgender indoctrination of his mother. Listen today as Harrison shares his heart wrenching story yet he stands strong fighting not just for his son, but for all children in our nation. He encourages us to all get in this battle, fight to protect our children and to never give up.





Links:

https://www.givesendgo.com/SAVINGSAWYER





https://instagram.com/harrisontinsley?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==





https://www.facebook.com/harrison.tinsley.1?mibextid=LQQJ4d





https://x.com/harrisontinz?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw





www.momsonamission.net



