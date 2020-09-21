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Ceux pour qui nous ne sommes rien vont perdre la partie. Ils le savent, c'est pourquoi ils trichent - Christian Combaz
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17 views • September 21, 2020
21 sept. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6Bha_o-u8U
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
L' avènement d'un monde futur est dans les cartons mais le projet du Diable, bien que finaliste jusqu'au confinement, jusqu'à la manipulation des esprits, ne sera pas retenu.
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
L' avènement d'un monde futur est dans les cartons mais le projet du Diable, bien que finaliste jusqu'au confinement, jusqu'à la manipulation des esprits, ne sera pas retenu.
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