JD Farag - Prophecy Update: May 7, 2023 - New A.I. Old Lie

JD Farag
May 7, 2023
Pastor JD talks about the prophetic connection between the beginning in Genesis and the end in Revelation, specific to new A.I. being the same old lie.
Transcript and Links available at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.