Salvation Is By Grace Alone And Is Eternal (Message To Those Who Pervert The Gospel)!!!

The ABC's of Salvation:

A - Admit you're a sinner.

"For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God." - Romans 3:23 (KJV)

We were all born sinners, that's why we must be born again spiritually to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.

B - Believe The Gospel of Jesus Christ

"That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation." - Romans 10:9-10 (KJV) This scripture is tying into the belief of the Gospel of Grace (1 Corinthians 15:1-4).

C - Call Upon the Name of the Lord

None of us are perfect, that is why we need Jesus in our lives. "As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one." - Romans 3:10 (KJV)

But Romans 10:13 states that "For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved."



The Gospel of Jesus Christ: - 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 (KJV)

"Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:" Works will not save you. Only by putting your full faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, will you be saved. "For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast." - Ephesians 2:8-9 (KJV)



God Bless!