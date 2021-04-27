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Episode 17 Special WWG1WGA
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30 views • April 27, 2021
To celebrate my 17th episode I talk about Maricopa and what it represents as far as the dam close to breaking. I also go into some current lockdown protests around the world. I end with a WWG1WGA mini tribute.
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You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
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