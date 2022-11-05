Labor Unions And The Coming Crisis Truth Matters

The labor movement and their fight for workers’ rights is generally seen as a good thing. Trade unions are responsible for establishing fairer treatment of workers since the Industrial Revolution. But could the unions be hijacked to further an evil agenda? What role will labor unions play in setting up the New World Order? Could trade unions be used as a tool to bring in the persecuting antichrist system in the last days? This episode looks at the history of labor unions and the labor movement and how they’ve been manipulated in the past. Find out who’s using labor unions today and for what purpose.

