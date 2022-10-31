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When the wind stops part 6 Useless Wind
Farm Energy Production Explained, Delusions of Ed Milliband.
https://rumble.com/v1qsspm-when-the-wind-stops-part-6-useless-wind-farm-energy-production-explained-de.html
The delusions of wind farm capacity has to stop. It is medieval, totally unproductive when the wind does not blow.
In this video I examine the claim by former Labour PM Ed Milliband that renewable energy is 9 times cheaper than gas. It an absurd claim that is breathtaking in its ignorance of how the energy market works.
See Channel On https://youtu.be/YGY8K5wuZEI
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
"It Is Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
Wind Farm Delusions, Green Policies, Insect and Bird Killers