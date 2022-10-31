Create New Account
When the wind stops part 6 Useless Wind Farm Energy Production Explained, Delusions of Ed Milliband.
Dune Drifter
The delusions of wind farm capacity has to stop.  It is medieval, totally unproductive when the wind does not blow.  


In this video I examine the claim by former Labour PM Ed Milliband that renewable energy is 9 times cheaper than gas. It an absurd claim that is breathtaking in its ignorance of how the energy market works.


"It Is Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Wind Farm Delusions, Green Policies, Insect and Bird Killers

