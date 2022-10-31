When the wind stops part 6 Useless Wind
Farm Energy Production Explained, Delusions of Ed Milliband.
https://rumble.com/v1qsspm-when-the-wind-stops-part-6-useless-wind-farm-energy-production-explained-de.html
The delusions of wind farm capacity has to stop. It is medieval, totally unproductive when the wind does not blow.
In this video I examine the claim by former Labour PM Ed Milliband that renewable energy is 9 times cheaper than gas. It an absurd claim that is breathtaking in its ignorance of how the energy market works.
See Channel On https://youtu.be/YGY8K5wuZEI
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
"It Is Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
Wind Farm Delusions, Green Policies, Insect and Bird Killers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.