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5G-- Carrie Madej y Cohen de Cohen's reparación de células ----- Carrie Madej and Cohen from Cohen's cel repair
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108 views • January 16, 2022
Carrie Madej’s Website
https://www.carriemadej.com/
¿Qué es el Internet de los Cuerpos?
https://blogs.unini.org/tecnologias/2021/03/13/unini-que-es-el-internet-de-los-cuerpos/
https://www.rtve.es/play/audios/respuestas-de-la-ciencia/respuestas-ciencia-internet-cuerpos/6239434/
the Internet of Bodies
https://itrexgroup.com/blog/internet-of-bodies-iob-definition-benefits-examples/#
https://www.analyticssteps.com/blogs/internet-bodies-everything-you-need-know
hive mind- MENTE COLMENA, este video explica bien que es
https://www.brighteon.com/e55e4cde-dc41-4c28-9008-14c07b909a4e
quimera -español
https://genotipia.com/genetica_medica_news/organismos-quimera/
Chimeras -english
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/aug/11/the-five-chimeras-human-monkey-hybrid-genetic
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/3-human-chimeras-that-already-exist/
Ray Kurzweil -english
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ray_Kurzweil
https://singularityhub.com/ray-kurzweil/
Ray Kurzweil -español
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raymond_Kurzweil
Craig Venter -english
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Craig_Venter
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3068906/
Craig Venter -español
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Craig_Venter
https://www.carriemadej.com/
¿Qué es el Internet de los Cuerpos?
https://blogs.unini.org/tecnologias/2021/03/13/unini-que-es-el-internet-de-los-cuerpos/
https://www.rtve.es/play/audios/respuestas-de-la-ciencia/respuestas-ciencia-internet-cuerpos/6239434/
the Internet of Bodies
https://itrexgroup.com/blog/internet-of-bodies-iob-definition-benefits-examples/#
https://www.analyticssteps.com/blogs/internet-bodies-everything-you-need-know
hive mind- MENTE COLMENA, este video explica bien que es
https://www.brighteon.com/e55e4cde-dc41-4c28-9008-14c07b909a4e
quimera -español
https://genotipia.com/genetica_medica_news/organismos-quimera/
Chimeras -english
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/aug/11/the-five-chimeras-human-monkey-hybrid-genetic
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/3-human-chimeras-that-already-exist/
Ray Kurzweil -english
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ray_Kurzweil
https://singularityhub.com/ray-kurzweil/
Ray Kurzweil -español
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raymond_Kurzweil
Craig Venter -english
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Craig_Venter
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3068906/
Craig Venter -español
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Craig_Venter
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