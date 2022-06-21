AWK w KASH Patel 6.20.22 An AMAZING, STRONG LEADER for SUCH a TIME as THIS! PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know interviews Kash Patel.
We only had about 20 minutes to squeeze in… but what a great time we had. I asked him about his favorite music… country and some Bollywood and this song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire came to mind. The intro was put together for him as a gift from us.. that’s right, your love and support is what brings him a gift…showcasing what Kash means to us in this battle against a demonic enemy.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1977kk-awk-w-kash-patel-6.20.22-an-amazing-strong-leader-for-such-a-time-as-this-p.html