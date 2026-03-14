Pay ZERO Taxes? The “Buy, Borrow, Die” Strategy the Wealthy Use - Mark Quann | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Mark J. Quann, founder of The Perfect Portfolio and author of Be Smart, Pay Zero Taxes. Mark shares how the wealthy use the “Buy, Borrow, Die” strategy to legally minimize taxes while building long-term wealth. We discuss financial literacy, why the traditional retirement system keeps Americans working longer, and practical ways everyday people can start thinking differently about money.





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Mark Quann

WEBSITE: https://www.theperfectportfolio.com

X: https://x.com/markjquann





Mark J. Quann is the Founder and President of The Perfect Portfolio and the author of Be Smart, Pay Zero Taxes: Use the Buy, Borrow, Die Strategy to Get Rich and Stay Rich. A seasoned financial strategist, Mark specializes in helping Americans legally reduce their tax burden, protect their income, and build long-term wealth through smarter financial structures.





Known for his ability to simplify complex tax and investment strategies, Mark teaches practical approaches that individuals and families can use to keep more of what they earn while positioning themselves for lasting financial security. Through his work, he equips people with the tools and knowledge to navigate the tax code strategically and create portfolios designed for both growth and protection.





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