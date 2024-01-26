Create New Account
AA_IB_340_America_is_No_One’s_Role_Model
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published 19 hours ago

Tonight I will get into the countries of Ireland, Scotland, Spain, France, Poland, and German who are standing against tyranny. Of course we will discuss the lack of action and pathetic groveling here in America.


#America #Spain #France #Germany #Poland #ElSalvador #NWO #AnomicAge #JohnAge


Check out the show, like, and share the links!

