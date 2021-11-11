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Dr. Peter Navarro: Anthony Fauci Is a Criminal Who Should Be in Prison
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157 views • November 11, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles has a direct conversation with Dr. Peter Navarro, who served in the Trump Administration as an assistant to the President and as the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Dr. Navarro recently wrote and published a book that offers readers a first-hand observation of life inside the Trump White House. The book is titled In Trump Time, a Journal of America’s Plague Year.
Later in the Godcast, Rick and Doc discuss Brazil’s President Bolsonaro’s concern about vaccines, lockdowns, and COVID origins. Plus, the team talks about the latest movement of migrants and troops in Poland and Ukraine, as US officials say Russia is preparing for war.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/11/21
Later in the Godcast, Rick and Doc discuss Brazil’s President Bolsonaro’s concern about vaccines, lockdowns, and COVID origins. Plus, the team talks about the latest movement of migrants and troops in Poland and Ukraine, as US officials say Russia is preparing for war.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/11/21
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