Elixir of the hero's journey part 2 of 2
60 views
Published 17 hours ago

Jeff Snyder


Feb 9, 2024


link to part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/bc9aad99-a757-416a-9071-193522bff075


The last sun tunnel video

   • final sun tunnel video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60spWwq4s_U&t=0s


The prana economy of love in a type 1 civilization

   • Prana economy of love and the holy ha... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmVAjqDUc5E&t=0s


Eyes to see in the UV blacklight spectrum of the age of Aquarius

   • Eyes to see in the UV/black light spe... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pwk8CPuHCq0&t=0s


Optogenetics UV blacklight spectrum of the age of Aquarius

   • Optogenetics-UV blacklight spectrum o... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SofhPACmYb0&t=0s


Black Sun emits UV light

   • Black Sun emits UV light & creates 2 ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCfa2KEl_N4&t=0s


Then the morning comes when the sun comes up we are always out of luck there's no room for us here

   • Then the morning comes/when the sun c...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mueCbvBFF6g

Keywords
herojourneyatmkansas cityeyes to seeelixirjames truejeff snyderlight spectrumcue ballkiller cityexperiential knowing

