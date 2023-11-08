Clay Clark Shares 36 Biblical Parallels the Prove We're Living in the End of Times

ReAwaken America Tour's own Clay Clark joins Patriot Strong Podcast with Courtney, once again! This time diving into thirty-six parallels that prove we are living in the end time.
Want to read the truths for yourself? https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1tfA2MLEn6DOv81XCu38wtnj_Q1wX9MgEZwbBzPIweQg/edit?usp=sharing&pli=1
If you like this, and other episodes, guests and information shared on this podcast and feel led to do so, consider sending a donation to support the show.
Venmo @PatriotStrong - 9291 for verification.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.