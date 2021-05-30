© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Deep state planning false flag attack in order to blame “anti-vaxxers” and gun owners
Follow
4
Share
Report
121 views • May 30, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Deep state planning false flag attack in order to blame “anti-vaxxers” and gun owners
Friday, May 28, 2021 by: Mike Adams
Tags: anti-vaxxers, banned, Censorship, crimes against humanity, depopulation, false-flag, freedom, genocide, health freedom, Liberty, medical fascism, Medical Tyranny, vaccine deep state, vaccine wars, vaccines
Bypass censorship by sharing this link: https://www.afinalwarning.com/523106.html
The global depopulation goal is somewhere around six billion people, and according to a recent Gallup poll, there are at least a billion people worldwide who refuse to take the vaccine. That same poll found that a little over two-thirds of people around the world are currently willing to get the vaccine. This means the vaccine is going to have to be forced onto many people in order to reach the 70% global goal. And that’s the low end of their global goal. They really want a global population reduction of 90%.
Thus, the vaccine push is going through five phases:
Phase 1: Vaccinate the easy people who can’t wait to get the shot.
Phase 2: Offer incentives and rewards to convince those on the fence. (Free donuts, free beer, lottery tickets, etc.)
Phase 3: Punish those who refuse to get vaccinated by taking away their rights (no entry, no travel, etc.).
Phase 4: Criminalize vaccine resisters by passing mandatory vaccine laws.
Phase 5: Gunpoint medicine: Launch door-to-door vaccine squads to forcibly vaccinate people at gunpoint, against their will.
We are right now in phase 3, moving toward phase 4.
May 28, 2021
How Civilizations Will Function After 'The Great Culling' Being Called For On The Georgia Guidestones: With The Human Population Reduced To 500 Million, 'Useless Eaters' Will Not Be Tolerated https://allnewspipeline.com/The_World_After_The_Great_Culling.php
Friday, May 28, 2021 by: Mike Adams
Tags: anti-vaxxers, banned, Censorship, crimes against humanity, depopulation, false-flag, freedom, genocide, health freedom, Liberty, medical fascism, Medical Tyranny, vaccine deep state, vaccine wars, vaccines
Bypass censorship by sharing this link: https://www.afinalwarning.com/523106.html
The global depopulation goal is somewhere around six billion people, and according to a recent Gallup poll, there are at least a billion people worldwide who refuse to take the vaccine. That same poll found that a little over two-thirds of people around the world are currently willing to get the vaccine. This means the vaccine is going to have to be forced onto many people in order to reach the 70% global goal. And that’s the low end of their global goal. They really want a global population reduction of 90%.
Thus, the vaccine push is going through five phases:
Phase 1: Vaccinate the easy people who can’t wait to get the shot.
Phase 2: Offer incentives and rewards to convince those on the fence. (Free donuts, free beer, lottery tickets, etc.)
Phase 3: Punish those who refuse to get vaccinated by taking away their rights (no entry, no travel, etc.).
Phase 4: Criminalize vaccine resisters by passing mandatory vaccine laws.
Phase 5: Gunpoint medicine: Launch door-to-door vaccine squads to forcibly vaccinate people at gunpoint, against their will.
We are right now in phase 3, moving toward phase 4.
May 28, 2021
How Civilizations Will Function After 'The Great Culling' Being Called For On The Georgia Guidestones: With The Human Population Reduced To 500 Million, 'Useless Eaters' Will Not Be Tolerated https://allnewspipeline.com/The_World_After_The_Great_Culling.php
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.