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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wicked Are Removed While Righteous Prevail.
Proverbs 10:30 (NIV).
30 The righteous will never be uprooted,
but the wicked will not remain in the land.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous will not coexist in the land with the Wicked.
When the storm has swept by,
the wicked are gone,
but the righteous stand firm forever.
Proverbs 10:25 (NIV).
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p83f98f
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