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Vaccinated Israelis will get ‘green passports’ waiving lockdown constraints
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34 views • December 16, 2020
The Times Of Israel
By Stuart Winer and TOI staff
13 December 2020, 11:10 pm
Document showing holder has been inoculated against coronavirus will enable skipping quarantine, access to cultural events and restaurants; may become necessary for travel abroad
https://www.timesofisrael.com/vaccinated-will-get-green-passports-waiving-lockdown-constraints-officials/
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By Stuart Winer and TOI staff
13 December 2020, 11:10 pm
Document showing holder has been inoculated against coronavirus will enable skipping quarantine, access to cultural events and restaurants; may become necessary for travel abroad
https://www.timesofisrael.com/vaccinated-will-get-green-passports-waiving-lockdown-constraints-officials/
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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