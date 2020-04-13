Flashlights and night vision, my thoughts

I don't want to push one brand over another, I just use with that I know works and within my budget, however I buy things that I know will last. With that said I stress the philosophy of "do not buy junk" at any means. I know a good flashlight will cost a few bucks but a good flashlight at the dollar store is like finding a diamond encrusted unicorn that craps gold bars just for you, it ain't going to happen. However at the same time spending over 50 bucks for a small tactical style flashlight that takes a special kind of battery is insane, but if that's your thing then more power to you.



I want to explain the concept of lumens are as well as lessons I learned from my days in Boy Scouts and to remind people that if there was an emergency long battery life is paramount over how bright the light can be.