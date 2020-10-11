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There is No Such Thing as "Racism"
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22 views • October 11, 2020
Uncle Sam emphatically and in an expletive-filled rant explains why the concept of "racism" is a weaponized communist term which has no bearing on reality whatsoever and has no historical, philosophical, or religious context as a moral or immoral idea. It shoud be rejected by all free-thinking people with any common sense.
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