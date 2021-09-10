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#GulagReport Outside Finsbury Park station, London, warning people about the lethal injection and a rumoured new October 22nd lockdown
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70 views • September 10, 2021
From earlier on outside Finsbury Park station, Guy joined me for a while and I had a number of conversation with members of the public, warning people about the vaccine and a rumoured new October lockdown, giving away the light newspaper...
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