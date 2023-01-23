https://gettr.com/post/p25z0qpdf15

2023.01.22 The CCP is concentrating all its efforts on doing bad things. Wang Huning gave Xi Jinping another idea: get American vaccines at no cost and sell them to the Chinese people. Then, when vaccine-induced death rates soar, blame it on the U.S.

共产党在集中全力干坏事。王沪宁又给习出主意：不花钱弄美国疫苗，然后再卖给中国老百姓，最后再把疫苗致死人的屎盆子扣在美国头上。