Gain-of-Function Experiments Not Restricted to Coronaviruses

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5/17/2021 Colonel Sellin in his interview with Steven Bannon said people need to understand that gain-of-function experiments are not restricted to coronaviruses. And other viruses such as Zika virus has been subject to gain-of-function in China. The investigations have to be done to ascertain what we want to know.