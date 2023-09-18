The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Jesus Wept, And Laughed!

Nehemiah 8:10

New International Version

10 Nehemiah said, “Go and enjoy choice food and sweet drinks, and send some to those who have nothing prepared. This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Once again Warriors Of Light, We remind you that the Joy of the Lord is strength. Biblical historians believe that Jesus was the one with the apostles how cut up the most. In other words he would laugh, joke, prank (in the best way) and be the ringleader of this sometimes "fun bunch".

Let's laugh, and Rock!

Video Credits:

Jesus Had A Sense Of Humor. Scotty K

DryBar Comedy

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3sUpoyl

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3rnR8eb

Dry Bar Comedy

@DryBarComedy

https://www.youtube.com/@DryBarComedy

Sacred Warrior - Kamikaze

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3Rr4jGa

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/46hCdku

Jointh3pack

@Jointh3pack

https://www.youtube.com/@Jointh3pack

Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now playing on US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net