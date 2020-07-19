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Mary Magdalene Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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23 views • July 19, 2020
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Mary Magdalene, was a Jewish woman who,
according to the four canonical gospels, traveled
with Jesus as one of his followers and was a
witness to his crucifixion, burial, and
resurrection.
She is mentioned by name twelve times in the
canonical gospels, more than most of the apostles.
Mary's epithet Magdalene most likely means that
she came from the town of Magdala, a fishing town
on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee.
The Gospel of Luke 8:2–3 lists Mary as one of the
women who traveled with Jesus and helped support
his ministry "out of their resources", indicating
that she was probably relatively wealthy. The same
passage also states that seven demons had been
driven out of her, a statement which is repeated
in the longer ending of Mark, Chapter 16 verse 9.
In all four canonical gospels, she is a witness to
the crucifixion of Jesus and, in the Synoptic
Gospels, she is also present at his burial. All
four gospels identify her, either alone or as a
member of a larger group of women, as the first
witness to the empty tomb,[2] and the first to
testify to Jesus's resurrection. For these
reasons, she is known in many Christian traditions
as the "apostle to the apostles".
Mary is a central figure in later apocryphal
Gnostic Christian writings, including the Dialogue
of the Savior, the Pistis Sophia, the Gospel of
Thomas, the Gospel of Philip, and the Gospel of
Mary. These texts, which scholars do not regard as
containing accurate historical information,
portray her as Jesus's closest disciple and the
only one who truly understood his teachings.
In the Gnostic gospels, Mary Magdalene's closeness
to Jesus results in tension with the other
disciples, particularly Simon Peter.
During the Middle Ages, Mary Magdalene was conflated
in western tradition with Mary of Bethany and the
unnamed "sinful woman" who anoints Jesus's feet in
Luke 7:36–50, resulting in a widespread but
inaccurate belief that she was a repentant prostitute
or promiscuous woman.
Elaborate medieval legends from western Europe tell
exaggerated tales of Mary Magdalene's wealth and
beauty, as well as her alleged journey to southern
France.
The identification of Mary Magdalene with Mary of
Bethany and the unnamed "sinful woman" was a major
controversy in the years leading up to the Reformation
and some Protestant leaders rejected it. During the
Counter-Reformation, the Catholic Church used Mary
Magdalene as a symbol of penance.
In 1969, the identification of Mary Magdalene with
Mary of Bethany and the "sinful woman" was removed
from the General Roman Calendar, but the view of her
as a former prostitute has persisted in popular
culture.
Mary Magdalene is considered to be a saint by the
Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Anglican, and Lutheran
churches—with a feast day of July 22. Other
Protestant churches honor her as a heroine of the
faith. The Eastern Orthodox churches also commemorate
her on the Sunday of the Myrrhbearers, the Orthodox
equivalent of one of the Western Three Marys
traditions. Speculations that Mary Magdalene was
Jesus's wife or that she had a sexual relationship
with him are regarded by most historians as highly
dubious.
Mary Magdalene, was a Jewish woman who,
according to the four canonical gospels, traveled
with Jesus as one of his followers and was a
witness to his crucifixion, burial, and
resurrection.
She is mentioned by name twelve times in the
canonical gospels, more than most of the apostles.
Mary's epithet Magdalene most likely means that
she came from the town of Magdala, a fishing town
on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee.
The Gospel of Luke 8:2–3 lists Mary as one of the
women who traveled with Jesus and helped support
his ministry "out of their resources", indicating
that she was probably relatively wealthy. The same
passage also states that seven demons had been
driven out of her, a statement which is repeated
in the longer ending of Mark, Chapter 16 verse 9.
In all four canonical gospels, she is a witness to
the crucifixion of Jesus and, in the Synoptic
Gospels, she is also present at his burial. All
four gospels identify her, either alone or as a
member of a larger group of women, as the first
witness to the empty tomb,[2] and the first to
testify to Jesus's resurrection. For these
reasons, she is known in many Christian traditions
as the "apostle to the apostles".
Mary is a central figure in later apocryphal
Gnostic Christian writings, including the Dialogue
of the Savior, the Pistis Sophia, the Gospel of
Thomas, the Gospel of Philip, and the Gospel of
Mary. These texts, which scholars do not regard as
containing accurate historical information,
portray her as Jesus's closest disciple and the
only one who truly understood his teachings.
In the Gnostic gospels, Mary Magdalene's closeness
to Jesus results in tension with the other
disciples, particularly Simon Peter.
During the Middle Ages, Mary Magdalene was conflated
in western tradition with Mary of Bethany and the
unnamed "sinful woman" who anoints Jesus's feet in
Luke 7:36–50, resulting in a widespread but
inaccurate belief that she was a repentant prostitute
or promiscuous woman.
Elaborate medieval legends from western Europe tell
exaggerated tales of Mary Magdalene's wealth and
beauty, as well as her alleged journey to southern
France.
The identification of Mary Magdalene with Mary of
Bethany and the unnamed "sinful woman" was a major
controversy in the years leading up to the Reformation
and some Protestant leaders rejected it. During the
Counter-Reformation, the Catholic Church used Mary
Magdalene as a symbol of penance.
In 1969, the identification of Mary Magdalene with
Mary of Bethany and the "sinful woman" was removed
from the General Roman Calendar, but the view of her
as a former prostitute has persisted in popular
culture.
Mary Magdalene is considered to be a saint by the
Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Anglican, and Lutheran
churches—with a feast day of July 22. Other
Protestant churches honor her as a heroine of the
faith. The Eastern Orthodox churches also commemorate
her on the Sunday of the Myrrhbearers, the Orthodox
equivalent of one of the Western Three Marys
traditions. Speculations that Mary Magdalene was
Jesus's wife or that she had a sexual relationship
with him are regarded by most historians as highly
dubious.
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