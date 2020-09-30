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FULL SHOW: Presidential Debate Coverage: President Trump Prepares To Mop The Floor With Joe Biden
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20 views • September 30, 2020
It’s debate night and the anticipation and excitement is building. We ask the audience what they expect to see tonight during the debate and how they would like to see President Trump approach the big event. With no one watching sports or reality TV, all eyes will be on tonight’s debate. Other breaking news includes multiple states with Democrats caught engaged in criminal election theft activity, and also more revelations on the fake Russian collusion story and its origins with Hillary Clinton. General Flynn is being mistreated again by a scumbag democrat Judge. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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