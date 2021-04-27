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HONG KONG SUSPENDS PFIZER VACCINES DUE TO FAULTY BATCHES (NOT TO WORRY IF JABBED ALREADY HOWEVER)
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40 views • April 27, 2021
Because of packaging defects? Oh there are more defects than that...what a joke. But nothing to worry about if you have taken the kill shot, it was safe...holy crap. ~ JIM CRENSHAW
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