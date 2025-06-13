From Warrior to Republic: The TRUTH They Don't Want You To Know!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Freedom begins with sacrifice – It was the warrior who first made the ground safe.
Ordinary people became soldiers – Unpaid, untrained citizens built our first army.
Victory came through grit – They fought against the odds to win a war for a nation yet to exist.
Honor the fallen – The ground we stand on was bought with their lives and sacrifice.