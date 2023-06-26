Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nick Giambruno Shares The Best Contrarian Speculation Right Now
channel image
Cashflow Ninja
9 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

My guest in this episode is Nick Giambruno. Nick is a renowned speculator and international investor.

He travels the world searching for lucrative investment opportunities in overlooked markets.

Nick specializes in identifying Big Picture geopolitical and economic trends ahead of the crowd. His approach to investing also focuses on profiting from distortions in the market. This includes identifying unfounded pessimism in beaten-up industries, which creates opportunities for enormous gains.

He writes about geopolitics, value investing in crisis markets,  Bitcoin, international banking, second passports, international diversification, and surviving a financial collapse, among other topics.

Nick has traveled to over 60 countries and lived in six of them. He previously worked in the Middle East with a Dubai-based investment bank.

He has been featured in: The Economist, Forbes, Zero Hedge, Seeking Alpha, The Herald Zimbabwe, The Keiser Report, MoneyWeek, Casey Research, International Man, The Crux, Gold Newsletter, The Jet Setter Show, Lew Rockwell.com, The Tom Woods Show,  International Living Magazine, Wall St for Main St, Emerging and  Frontier Markets Investing, AntiWar.com, The Power & Market Report,  Mountain Vision, Ron Paul Liberty Report, among others.

Nick is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world. Contact information is available here.

He is also the Founder of The Financial Underground, which is dedicated to uncovering the truth about money and markets they don't want you to see.

Resources:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Subscribe To The Best Cashflow Niches™ Newsletter: www.cashflowninja.com/bestniches

Join My Inner Circle & Mastermind Cashflow Nirvana www.cashflowninja.com/nirvana

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://resetinvestingsecrets.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/

Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/1xfM1Vx

Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/aGzudX0

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher

Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9

Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja

Keywords
businesswealthinvesting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket