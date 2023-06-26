Nick Giambruno Shares The Best Contrarian Speculation Right Now

My guest in this episode is Nick Giambruno. Nick is a renowned speculator and international investor.
He travels the world searching for lucrative investment opportunities in overlooked markets.
Nick specializes in identifying Big Picture geopolitical and economic trends ahead of the crowd. His approach to investing also focuses on profiting from distortions in the market. This includes identifying unfounded pessimism in beaten-up industries, which creates opportunities for enormous gains.
He writes about geopolitics, value investing in crisis markets, Bitcoin, international banking, second passports, international diversification, and surviving a financial collapse, among other topics.
Nick has traveled to over 60 countries and lived in six of them. He previously worked in the Middle East with a Dubai-based investment bank.
He has been featured in: The Economist, Forbes, Zero Hedge, Seeking Alpha, The Herald Zimbabwe, The Keiser Report, MoneyWeek, Casey Research, International Man, The Crux, Gold Newsletter, The Jet Setter Show, Lew Rockwell.com, The Tom Woods Show, International Living Magazine, Wall St for Main St, Emerging and Frontier Markets Investing, AntiWar.com, The Power & Market Report, Mountain Vision, Ron Paul Liberty Report, among others.
Nick is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world. Contact information is available here.
He is also the Founder of The Financial Underground, which is dedicated to uncovering the truth about money and markets they don't want you to see.
Resources:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Subscribe To The Best Cashflow Niches™ Newsletter: www.cashflowninja.com/bestniches
Join My Inner Circle & Mastermind Cashflow Nirvana www.cashflowninja.com/nirvana
Connect With Us:
Website: http://cashflowninja.com
Podcast: http://resetinvestingsecrets.com
Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com
Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/
Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/1xfM1Vx
Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/aGzudX0
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/
Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher
Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9
Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.