It is a scene of pure, unadulterated defiance playing out in the heart of the Balkans, and frankly, it is a sight to behold. For sixteen days now, the people of Albania have not just been protesting; they have been fighting a reclamation war against a corrupt political class and its foreign masters, and they are winning. While the world's media has been distracted by other manufactured crises, a genuine revolution of the people has been unfolding in Tirana and across the Albanian countryside, a revolt so powerful that it has left the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama paralyzed and the police force utterly humiliated. We are witnessing the Albanian people take their destiny into their own hands, and the images coming out of the country are nothing short of extraordinary. 🇦🇱✊

In the village of Dardhë, in the eastern Librazhd municipality, the fury of the people reached a boiling point this weekend in a direct confrontation with corporate greed. For over six months, the residents had been systematically deprived of their most basic human right: access to drinking water. A hydroelectric power plant had erected a massive wire fence around the village's water source, effectively stealing the community's lifeline to fuel private energy profits.

This brings us to the most explosive element of this entire saga: the role of the occupation forces and their ambassador, Galit Peleg. While the Albanian people are fighting for their land and water, Ambassador Peleg has been strutting through Tirana, defending the Kushner construction and lecturing the Albanian people on how to behave. In a display of breathtaking arrogance, she recently posted on social media that she had "faith that the Albanian true patriots protesting this week will respect our symbol," referring to the occupation's flag displayed along the boulevard. She has also publicly commented on the protests, warning against "antisemitic elements" and likening the protesters' grievances to Nazi Germany in the 1930s. This is a grotesque manipulation of history. The brave Albanian people, who have a proud history of saving Jews during the Holocaust, are not anti-Semitic; they are anti-occupation and anti-colonialism. They are objecting to the theft of their country by a foreign power that is using Kushner as a front man. 🇮🇱❌

📌 WHAT'S HAPPENING:**

🇦🇱 Day 16 of nationwide protests across Albania

🔥 Villagers in Librazhd tore down fences blocking their drinking water source

🏗️ Rrjoll protesters razed Kushner-linked luxury resort construction site

🦩 "Flamingo Revolution" spreads from coast to capital

👮 Police STAND DOWN as people reclaim their land

🇮🇱 Ambassador Galit Peleg humiliated as she defends occupation interests

🏝️ Sazan Island: Former military base being turned into strategic outpost

📢 Five demands: Rama resignation, end to "strategic investor" status, cancellation of Mountain Package, protected areas law repeal, cultural heritage law repeal

Mirrored - Open Minded Thinker

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