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Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies Are Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination.' #ExposePfizer
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0 view • October 05, 2021
Project Veritas
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy!
TWEET THIS VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ec/bdL2d
Make sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
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Thank you for all of your support! Be Brave. Do Something! 🇺🇸
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy!
TWEET THIS VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ec/bdL2d
Make sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
Be the first to know when a new video drops! Visit https://CovidVaxExposed.com and sign up for our mailing list!
Thank you for all of your support! Be Brave. Do Something! 🇺🇸
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