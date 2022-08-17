School Warns Of "Sudden Death" Pamphlets Circle Warning Of Cardiac Arrest In Student Athletes

Schools are preparing parents for their children's risk of sudden heart failure, as the media covers-up the dangers of the jab.

Kevin Tuttle joins the show detail how schools are hiding the causation of myocarditis and heart attacks for kids!

They won't admit it's the jab, but we will!

Visit: https://www.vaccine-police.com/ to find out how you can stand up against vaccine-tyranny.

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Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's

KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

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