Quo Vadis

Oct 19, 2022 In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luisa Piccarreta on Fear and Death. Luisa Piccarreta is known as the "daughter of the Divine Will".

Her canonization as a saint of the Catholic Church is being considered. She was a mystic and the author of numerous spiritual writings inspired by Divine revelations, and just as the Lord took Saint Faustina as an apostle of God's mercy, Luisa Piccarreta can be called an apostle of God's will.

She received messages from the Lord Jesus, and these are some extremely important ones, considering that in recent years it was precisely 'fear' as a weapon of the evil one against humanity that gained its essential place on Earth.

That sentence: Do you know who I am? Could finally get its true meaning; in the fight against evil!

Fear is basically a kind of blasphemy: because when we deliberately succumb to it, we implicitly accuse God of not having a plan; accusing Him of lacking either Omnipotence or Goodness, she warned Picorreta, and these are the words of Jesus addressed to us through her:

'My will excludes all fear; Therefore banish all fear, if you do not want to prevent me from acting.' 'If you knew what it means to look at me, you wouldn't be afraid of anything anymore.'

'My daughter, do not be afraid; fear is the whip of poor nothingness, it acts in such a way that the one who is whipped by the whips of fear feels that he lacks life, that he is losing it.'

Jesus also tells Luisa the most beautiful words he can imagine at the moment of death; so much so that whoever understands that these words are truly from our Lord, after reading them, loses all fear from that moment.

He said to her:

"At the moment of death, the walls collapse and the soul can see with its own eyes what it was told before. She sees her God and Father, who loved her with great love.

My goodness is like that, it wants everyone to be saved, it wants all walls to fall when creatures find themselves at the moment when the soul leaves the body to enter eternity; so that they can do at least one act of suffering and love for Me, recognizing my Will over them.

I can say that I give them one hour of truth, in order to save them.

Oh! If everyone knew my effort of love that I perform at the last moment of every life, so that they could not escape from my hands; they would not wait for that moment, but would love me all their lives."

"My daughter, do you not know that discouragement kills souls more than all other vices?

Therefore, courage, courage, because just as discouragement kills, courage revives everything and is the most grateful act that the soul can do, because even though it is discouraged, from that very discouragement it gathers courage, undoes and hopes; and canceling itself, it already finds itself rearranged in God."

"Fear suppresses grace and inhibits the soul. A timid soul will never be good at accomplishing great things, neither for God, nor for its neighbor, nor for itself. It always has its eyes focused on itself and on the effort it invests in order to walk.

Fear makes her keep her eyes low, never high. On the other hand, a brave soul does more in a day than a timid one in a year."

Also, Jesus says how sad it is that his children fear his justice to such an extent that they exclude great mercy and do not understand this:

"I feel sad when people think I use justice more than mercy.

They treat me as if I hit them in every situation.

Oh! How dishonorable this makes me feel. Well, just look at my life.

You may notice that I did only one act of justice; when, for the defense of my father's house, I took the ropes and struck from left and right to drive away the profane.

Everything else was mercy. Mercy is my conception, my birth, my words, my actions, my steps, the blood I shed, my pains; everything in me was merciful love.

However, they are afraid of me." Then Jesus adds wonderful words that depict a care for man that is hard to imagine:

"As soon as the conception of a child takes place, my conception goes around that child to shape and defend it.

And when he is born, my birth settles around the newborn, goes around him and gives him the help of my birth, my tears, my cry, and even My spirit goes around him to warm him.





The newborn loves me, albeit unconsciously, and I love him madly.

I love his innocence, my image in him, I love what he should be.

My steps walk around his first steps to strengthen them and continue to walk with him to the last step of life so that his steps are safe in the circle of my steps.

And I can say that even my resurrection goes around his grave waiting for the resurrection of his life.” Thank you Jesus.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=908iHpK_ZgQ