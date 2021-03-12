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Vaccine Administrator Geert Vanden Bossche's Letter to the W.H.O and the Global Medical Bureaucracy
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80 views • March 12, 2021
Vaccine Maker/Administrator Geert Vanden Bossche's Letter to the W.H.O and the Global Medical Bureaucracy
Mass Vaccination will destroy the natural immunity and cause s global catastrophy of death and disease.
To lose your natural immune system (Universal Natural Killer NK cells) - get vaccinated!
Vaccination Expert and Administrator (including Gates Foundation) warns about vaccination antibodies destroying natural antibodies resulting in a true worldwide killer plague/pandemic.
Del Bigtree's commentary and explanation of Geert V. Bossche's warning regarding the mass vaccination danger of destroying the natural immune system
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic causes Immune Escape - Interview by UK physician Dr. Philip Mcmillan with Geert Vanden Bossche, Vaccine Maker and Administrator
Mass Vaccination will destroy the natural immunity and cause s global catastrophy of death and disease.
To lose your natural immune system (Universal Natural Killer NK cells) - get vaccinated!
Vaccination Expert and Administrator (including Gates Foundation) warns about vaccination antibodies destroying natural antibodies resulting in a true worldwide killer plague/pandemic.
Del Bigtree's commentary and explanation of Geert V. Bossche's warning regarding the mass vaccination danger of destroying the natural immune system
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic causes Immune Escape - Interview by UK physician Dr. Philip Mcmillan with Geert Vanden Bossche, Vaccine Maker and Administrator
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