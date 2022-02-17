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What Are They Afraid Of?*
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11 views • February 17, 2022
Feb 16, 2022
Courtesy of Dr. Vernon Coleman
Dr Vernon Coleman has challenged the UK Government's medical advisors and SAGE to a debate about covid.
Since the 1970s, Dr Coleman has been the world's leading expert on iatrogenesis and drug and vaccine side effects.
For more truths visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/1mVFqQ1FkCCNpY7
*mirror
Courtesy of Dr. Vernon Coleman
Dr Vernon Coleman has challenged the UK Government's medical advisors and SAGE to a debate about covid.
Since the 1970s, Dr Coleman has been the world's leading expert on iatrogenesis and drug and vaccine side effects.
For more truths visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/1mVFqQ1FkCCNpY7
*mirror
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