Souled Out Podcast // Season 9 // Episode 6

SHOW START // 59:13



Ladies and djents, how are you all?



I know it's been some time -- but we're back in action today!



Lot's going on in the bottom-right of Wisconsin these days and as usual it's almost impossible to keep up!



Looks like some SCOTUS drama and some Johnny Depp drama have both arrived right on schedule to detract attention away from things that truly matter. Twitter may actually become "cool" again (that is if it ever was). We The People are pissed off and activating in various ways all over the country to help Save America!



The good guys are clearly winning now, so that's dope! Despite the lies, manipulations, censorship, and all that -- The Great Awakening continues to move forward.



Enjoy the show!



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