From Rejection and Self-Hate to the Acceptance and Love of Jesus Christ - Lynn Eldridge
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
6 views • 7 months ago


Lynn Eldridge was raised in a household where bullying was deemed as ‘normal’ – and it was a damaging experience that negatively shaped her life for many years. Today, Lynn has turned her life around and is a speaker, author, teacher, and investor, but getting to this point took time! After being bullied and treated unkindly by her mother, as well as teachers and classmates for many years, she grew to believe that women in her life were simply condemning and punishing figures. But God had a plan! After finding the Lord, Lynn finally understood that she is loved by her creator – not condemned. She is embraced by the Lord and not rejected. Lynn discusses her healing journey, the truth about God’s love, and breaking a generational curse of bullying and abuse. “In His love there is freedom, healing, and joy,” she says.



TAKEAWAYS


Bullying is a form of abuse


Lynn never felt “good enough” for her mother while growing up, and that led to feelings that she was “less than”


Lynn says her knowledge of God kept her from becoming a bully herself over the years


What you judge, you BECOME



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Bipolar to Beloved video: https://bit.ly/47O0eSl

Bipolar to Beloved book: https://amzn.to/3TUbDuc

Perceptions book: https://amzn.to/4f8afMT


🔗 CONNECT WITH LYNN ELDRIDGE

Website: https://www.lynneldridge.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lynn.eldridge.73

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynneldridgeofficial/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lynneldridgeofficial


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Give a Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4e7x5n6

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
abusejesus christemotionalbullyingbulliesself hatetina griffincounter culture mom showlynn eldridge
