From Rejection and Self-Hate to the Acceptance and Love of Jesus Christ - Lynn Eldridge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lynn Eldridge was raised in a household where bullying was deemed as ‘normal’ – and it was a damaging experience that negatively shaped her life for many years. Today, Lynn has turned her life around and is a speaker, author, teacher, and investor, but getting to this point took time! After being bullied and treated unkindly by her mother, as well as teachers and classmates for many years, she grew to believe that women in her life were simply condemning and punishing figures. But God had a plan! After finding the Lord, Lynn finally understood that she is loved by her creator – not condemned. She is embraced by the Lord and not rejected. Lynn discusses her healing journey, the truth about God’s love, and breaking a generational curse of bullying and abuse. “In His love there is freedom, healing, and joy,” she says.
TAKEAWAYS
Bullying is a form of abuse
Lynn never felt “good enough” for her mother while growing up, and that led to feelings that she was “less than”
Lynn says her knowledge of God kept her from becoming a bully herself over the years
What you judge, you BECOME
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Bipolar to Beloved video: https://bit.ly/47O0eSl
Bipolar to Beloved book: https://amzn.to/3TUbDuc
Perceptions book: https://amzn.to/4f8afMT
🔗 CONNECT WITH LYNN ELDRIDGE
Website: https://www.lynneldridge.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lynn.eldridge.73
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynneldridgeofficial/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lynneldridgeofficial
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Give a Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4e7x5n6
ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/