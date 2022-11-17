The unpardonable sin, what is it?

Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject on what is the unpardonable sin, we surely would want to know what the sin is that wont be forgiven in this life or the life to come, and to avoid it at all costs. May the Lord guide you in your search for truth.

Aims of the study is to answer the following:

The sin against the Holy Ghost, What is it?

Those who committed the unpardonable in the past.

The unpardonable sin today. . .

Our Channels for Laodicea

https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks

https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

GoldenBowl Studies

https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca

Sigh And Cry SA

https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c

(676) UPA7 SA - Golden Bowl Studies - YouTube

UPA 7 Zambia Youtube Channel

https://youtube.com/channel/UCN3miTw0jXmaZzx_hQTelAQ

Visit our websites

http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/

www.whyperish.org

www.whyperish.org

www.upa7.co.za

upa7.org

Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263

Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304

Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672

UPA7.org-MAL: [email protected] ph: (+265) 99 006 3328

UPA7.org-Zam ph: [email protected] ph: (+260) 97 931 5282